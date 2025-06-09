An unidentified man opened fire near the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas, triggering panic among bystanders. The incident, captured on a YouTube livestream, shows the suspect speaking with a woman in a crowded area moments before firing indiscriminately at someone off-screen. Videos have surfaced on social media showing chaos at Bellagio Fountains after the shooting. According to media reports, at least one person was targeted in the shooting. The police are yet to release details about the suspect or the victim’s condition. US Mass Shooting: 5 Killed, 4 Injured in Shooting at Florida State University; Suspect Reportedly in Custody (Watch Videos).

Las Vegas Shooting

JUST IN: Man opens fire at the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas, captured on YouTube livestream pic.twitter.com/siWHfwiiI1 — BNO News (@BNONews) June 9, 2025

Man Opens Fire at Bellagio Fountains

Video shows the response by Las Vegas Police to the shooting at the Bellagio fountains tonight. pic.twitter.com/bUK44u5UXf — Doug Roberts (@DougRroberts) June 9, 2025

