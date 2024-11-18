A video going viral on social media shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden shaking hands with each other during the G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by Brazil President Lula da Silva, at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Prime Minister said that he was looking forward to the proceedings at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. "Thankful to President Lula for the warm welcome," his post read. Brazil President Lula da Silva Welcomes PM Narendra Modi at G20 Venue.

PM Modi and Joe Biden Shake Hands at G20 Summit in Brazil

#WATCH | Handshake by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden during the G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Source: G20 Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/dJKxpJhekR — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

Looking Forward to the Proceedings at G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro

Looking forward to the proceedings at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Thankful to President Lula for the warm welcome.@LulaOficial pic.twitter.com/VnklRnWxWN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)