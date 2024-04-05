A video showing water gushing out of a highrise in Manhattan, the US, is making the rounds on social media. Firefighters and emergency personnel are on the scene as a large volume of water spews out of the building. The incident happened just after 12 p.m. at a building on Eighth Avenue near 42nd Street, FDNY officials said. What caused the water to pour from the building remains unclear. No injuries were reported. Manhattan Crane Collapse: Five Injured After Crane Collapses in New York's Inwood; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Manhattan Building Water Leak

🚨#BREAKING: Emergency Crews are on the scene to Massive Water Stream Spilling from Manhattan High-Rise building ⁰📌#Manhattan | #NewYork Currently, New York firefighters and emergency crews are on the scene of a high-rise building in Midtown Manhattan, where a massive amount… pic.twitter.com/VC1XqP4cd4 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)