The High Springs Police Department of Florida recently found two children in a supermarket who were allegedly reported missing in Missouri nearly a year ago. The two children identified as Brooke Gilley and Adrian Gilley were reportedly found in a Winn-Dixie store in Florida. Taking to Facebook, police said that the children were found with their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley. Officials also said that the two children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their birth family. Pan Am Flight 914 Mystery Solved! This Plane Did Not Disappear and Land 37 Years Later in Miami As if Nothing Had Happened.

Children Reported Missing Year Ago Found

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)