In the latest development revolving around US-made Reaper Drone, the United States Air Force has confirmed that an MQ-9 Reaper Drone was intercepted and shot dead by a Russian aircraft over the Black Sea on Tuesday. In a statement US Air Force General James Hecker, who oversees the US Air Force in the region, said "Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9." According to the reports, the Russian plane was a Su-27 fighter jet. Reaper Drone Shot Down Over Black Sea? Investigation Underway After 'Incident' Involving US-Made Pilotless Small Aircraft.

USAF MQ-9 Reaper Drone Shot Down:

MORE - USAF Gen. James Hecker: "Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in int'l airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 14, 2023

