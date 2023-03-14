An "incident" involving a US-made Reaper drone flying over the Black Sea occurred on Tuesday. Western military sources told AFP that a drone crashed in an area of intense NATO military activity. "An investigation is underway to determine whether the US-made drone was shot down," sources said. US Navy's Mideast-Based 5th Fleet Launches Drone Task Force Amid Ongoing Tensions With Iran.

Reaper Drone Shot Down Over Black Sea:

MORE - An investigation is underway to determine whether the US-made drone was shot down, Western military sources told AFP. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)