Russian authorities have released the names of four individuals believed to be involved in the recent terror attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, reports claimed. The devastating incident resulted in the loss of over 70 lives. The suspects, Nasridinov Makhmadrasul, Ismonov Rivozhidin, Safolzoda Shokhinjonn, and Nazarov Rustam, are all reportedly from Tajikistan. They are among the six people alleged to be responsible for the attack. The identification of these individuals marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the tragic event that left many dead and several others injured. Moscow Terror Attack: Videos Show Chaotic Scenes, Bloodied Bodies Lying on Ground as Terrorists Open Indiscriminate Fire in Crocus City Hall While People Duck for Cover.

Moscow Terror Attack

The white Renault Symbol believed to have been used by the terrorists was intercepted in the Bryansk region, just a few tens of kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with four Tajikistan citizens aboard: - Makhmadrasul Nasridinov, 37 years old - Rivozhidin Ismonov, 51 years old… pic.twitter.com/7Vhet2pAYT — Russian Market (@runews) March 23, 2024

🚨🇷🇺BREAKING: FOUR ALLEGED MOSCOW ATTACKERS IDENTIFIED Russia has revealed the names of four of the six people alleged to be responsible for the terror attack at the Crocus City Hall, which claimed the lives of over 70 people so far. Nasridinov Makhmadrasul, Ismonov Rivozhidin,… https://t.co/pxCvYezeqS pic.twitter.com/BXw3vDDZa3 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)