A terror attack has struck the heart of Moscow in Russia, causing chaos and leaving numerous bloodied bodies in its wake. The incident occurred at the Crocus City Hall, a popular venue in the city. Videos circulating on social media show scenes of utter chaos, with people ducking for cover as terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. The footage reveals a horrifying sight of bloodied bodies lying on the ground amidst the pandemonium. At least 60 people died and over 100 were injured after a group of gunmen sprayed bullets inside a large concert hall in Russia's capital Moscow. The attackers also set fire to the concert hall. Moscow Concert Hall Shooting: PM Narendra Modi Condemns ‘Heinous Terrorist Attack’, Says ‘India Stands in Solidarity With Russia’.

Moscow Terror Attack (Disturbing Videos)

People were just shot on sight. 4/ pic.twitter.com/U26ZRmHRXt — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) March 22, 2024

🇷🇺🚨‼️ Gunman enter and shoot everybody on sight. 6/ pic.twitter.com/ZKG0Txs1TU — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) March 22, 2024

