The water level continues to rise following the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine. The Country’s Operational Command said on Tuesday that the Russian forces had destroyed the water reservoir in Southern Ukraine, and floods are expected in several towns in the region. Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine Destroyed, Dozens of Towns Face Risk of Flooding as Reservoir Quickly Emptying Out Into Dnipro (See Pics and Videos).

Water Levels Continue to Rise in Areas Close to Dam

Water level continous to rise following the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam pic.twitter.com/AFx06PSC2K — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) June 6, 2023

Ukraine's Operational Command Issues Statement

BREAKING: Russian forces have destroyed the Nova Kakhovka dam, Ukraine's Operational Command South says https://t.co/ojWF5z8hIO pic.twitter.com/BpzTRQRvdB — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) June 6, 2023

Video Shows Destroyed Kakhovka Hydro-Electric Dam

BREAKING: Video shows the Kakhovka hydro-electric dam in southern Ukraine has been destroyed pic.twitter.com/DePGbQUHRD — BNO News (@BNONews) June 6, 2023

Kakhovka Reservoir Emptying Into Dnipro

A multi-hundred foot chunk of the Nova Kakhovka dam is gone, the Kakhovka Reservoir is quickly emptying out into the Dnipro. pic.twitter.com/265i1nbvAO — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)