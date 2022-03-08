In the latest update regarding Indians stranded in Ukraine's Sumy, Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday confirmed that the evacuation process for Indian students in the city has started and they are being been taken in buses to Poltava from where they will board trains to western Ukraine.

Watch Video:

Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Flights under #OperationGanga are being prepared to bring them home. pic.twitter.com/s60dyYt9U6 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)