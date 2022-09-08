On Thursday, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's lawyer and local media reports said that a court will indict ex-PM Khan for contempt of court. As per a report by Reuters, Imran Khan's conviction could lead to his disqualification from politics.

Check Tweet:

Pakistan court to indict ex-PM Khan for contempt of court - lawyer https://t.co/2YMncpjSdF pic.twitter.com/RpEh1TKJfK — Reuters (@Reuters) September 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)