Elon Musk took a sharp dig at former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, responding to an X user’s post about his 2022 firing. Quoting an old exchange between them, Musk reiterated his past criticism, stating, “Parag got nothing done. Parag was fired.” The remark surfaced amid Musk’s directive to US federal employees to report their weekly work progress or face termination. The policy aligns with the Trump administration’s push for downsizing government agencies, as highlighted in a viral screenshot of Musk’s latest order. Emails with the subject “What did you do last week?” were reportedly sent to multiple federal agencies, intensifying debates over workplace accountability. ‘What Did You Do Last Week?’: Federal Employees Receive Emails Demanding Weekly Reports To Justify Their Work or Resign.

'Parag Got Nothing Done': Musk Takes a Dig at Ex-Twitter CEO

Parag got nothing done. Parag was fired. https://t.co/69Je8rpYoM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

