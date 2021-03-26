Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met 'Muktijodhas', the liberation war fighters of Bangladesh in Dhaka. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 'Muktijodhas', the liberation war fighters of Bangladesh, in Dhaka today pic.twitter.com/avBVi9oLhV — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)