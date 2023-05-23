Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney in a traditional manner today. The video of the grand welcome amid Vedic chanting surfaced on social media. PM Modi will address the members of the Indian diaspora at a community event shortly. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also with him. 'Welcome Modi' in Australia Sky Video: Watch Recreational Aircraft Contrails Welcoming Indian Prime Minister in Sydney.

PM Narendra Modi Welcomed With Vedic Chanting:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney amid Vedic chanting and other traditional ways at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also with PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/onjx7Yq2f1 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

