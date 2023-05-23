Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Australia after visiting Japan and Papua New Guinea, received a resounding welcome from the Indian community. Ahead of a community event in Australia's Sydney, PM Modi was given a warm welcome as "Welcome Modi" was spelt by a recreational aircraft's contrails in the air. A video of the same has also gone viral on social media. PM Narendra Modi in Australia: PM Modi Lands in Sydney To Warm Welcome by Indian Community (See Pics and Video).

'Welcome Modi's Pelt by Recreational Aircraft's Contrails

#WATCH | ‘Welcome Modi’ spelt by a recreational aircraft’s contrails before the community event in Sydney, Australia. pic.twitter.com/d5KhGm6Nm8 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

