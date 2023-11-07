Tuesday, November 7, saw the resignation of Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa, following a police raid on his official residence in connection with a corruption probe. The probe is associated with large-scale green hydrogen projects in Sines and lithium exploration programmes in the country's northern region. Since 2015, Costa, a member of the Socialist Party, has served as Portugal's prime minister. Jaishankar Meets Portugal PM; Discusses Contemporary Challenges.

