Powerball said that with no winner matching all six numbers on Wednesday, the jackpot for Saturday is now an estimated $1.5 billion, which would hold a cash value of $745.9 million. The largest prize in history of Powerball was sold in January 2016 and was $1.586 billion, shared by three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Check Tweet:

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion, one of the biggest ever — BNO News (@BNONews) November 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)