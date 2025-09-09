The Powerball winning numbers for Monday, September 8, 2025, have been published on the official website powerball.com. The winning numbers are 53-28-41-26-64, Powerball: 09 and Power Play: 3X If you're wondering who won the Powerball jackpot, which now stands at an estimated USD 20 Million, then the answer is one. So far, a winner has not been announced for the Powerball jackpot. The next Powerball draw will take place on Wednesday, September 10. Powerball lottery players must remember that Powerball is one of the most popular lotteries played in the United States. The Powerball lottery demands participants select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Lottery players of Powerball can win prizes in nine different ways, with the jackpot awarded for matching all five white balls and the red Powerball. Operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), the prize money of the Powerball jackpot continues to rise until a winner is announced. Powerball Winning Numbers for Saturday, September 6, 2025: Who Won the USD 1.80 Billion Powerball Jackpot?

Powerball Jackpot Winning Numbers for Monday, September 8, 2025

