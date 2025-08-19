The Powerball winning numbers for Monday, August 18, 2025, are out. They are 63-15-64-61-46, Powerball: 01 and Power Play: 3X. Who won the Powerball jackpot, standing at an estimated USD 605 million? No winner has been announced so far. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, August 20. Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 pm (local time) every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), Powerball is one of the most popular lotteries in the US. Players select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, then select one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. They get a prize by matching one of the 9 ways to win. The jackpot, however, is won by matching all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball. The Powerball jackpot rises until it is won. Powerball Winning Numbers for August 16, 2025: Who Won the USD 579 Million Powerball Jackpot?

