Moscow on Monday blamed Ukraine for killing Russian military blogger and propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky. Reacting to Vladlen Tatarsky's murder which took place during a bomb blast at a cafe in St Petersburg, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it's Russia's matter. Zelensky also said that he's "not thinking about what's happening in St. Petersburg or Moscow." "Russia should be thinking about that. I'm thinking about our country," he added. Russian Military Blogger Vladlen Tatarsky Killed in Bomb Blast at St Petersburg Cafe (Graphic Video).

'Not Thinking About What's Happening in St. Petersburg or Moscow'

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on Tatarsky's murder, saying he's "not thinking about what's happening in St. Petersburg or Moscow." "Russia should be thinking about that. I'm thinking about our country." https://t.co/PSG6ulVGGJ — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)