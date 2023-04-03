Vladlen Tatarsky, Russia's military blogger, who championed Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine, was reportedly killed in a bomb blast that took place at a cafe in St Petersburg. According to reports, 25 people were also wounded in the bomb blast at a cafe in St Petersburg. Reportedly, the bomb blast incident seems to be the second assassination attempt on a person closely associated with the war in Ukraine. Russia-Ukraine War: Explosion Reported in Russian-Occupied Melitopol.

Russian Military Blogger Killed in Bomb Blast at St Petersburg Cafe

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, who championed Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine, was killed in a bomb blast at a cafe in St Petersburg https://t.co/opjZn9jH98 pic.twitter.com/RHuUBUplbA — Reuters (@Reuters) April 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)