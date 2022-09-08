On Thursday, the Royal Family of Britain took to social media to update people about the health of Queen Elizabeth II. In its statement, the Royal Family of Britain said "Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision". The statement also said that the Queen is comfortable and at Balmoral. The update about Queen Elizabeth's health comes after reports suggested that the Queen was supposed to attend a virtual meeting of her Privy Council on Wednesday. The news also comes a day after the Queen appointed Liz Truss as the new UK Prime Minister. Truss is the 15th Prime Minister appointed by the Queen during her 70-year reign.

Check Tweet:

A statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/2x2oD289nL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

