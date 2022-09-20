Queen Elizabeth II had a lifelong love for her pet corgis and horses and enjoyed riding throughout her life. The Queen's funeral was also attended by her black pony Emma, who watched the procession pass by on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Her Majesty's two corgis dogs, Sandy and Muick, held with leashes, also attended the monarch's grand state funeral. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton May Wear Veils to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral, Here's Why!

Watch Video, Here:

Queen Elizabeth's black pony Emma watched the monarch's funeral procession pass by from the grounds of Windsor Castle. The queen's two corgis, Sandy and Muick, were also brought out for the arrival of the coffin at the castle https://t.co/W7Mf85nQiB pic.twitter.com/7Qvwsf6cC6 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)