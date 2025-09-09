Nepal’s political unrest took a tragic turn as Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, succumbed to severe burn injuries after demonstrators set fire to their residence in Dallu. Family members alleged that protesters forced her inside the house before igniting it. She was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital but could not survive. The shocking incident occurred as Gen-Z-led protests against corruption and restrictions raged for the second consecutive day, despite the government’s reversal of its social media ban. On Tuesday, two more people were killed in clashes, raising the death toll to 22 and leaving over 300 injured, intensifying calls for KP Sharma Oli’s ouster and government dismissal. Nepal Gen Z Protest: Demonstrators Chase and Thrash Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel on Streets Amid Nationwide Protests Against Government, Video Surfaces.

Former Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal’s Wife Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar Dies (Disturbing Visuals)

Former Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal’s Wife Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar Dies After Protesters Set Home Ablaze in Kathmandu’s Dallu Area (Photo Credits: X/@visegrad24)

Ex Nepal PM's Wife Burnt Alive: Sources Ex Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal's house set on fire by protesters, his wife dies of burn injuries pic.twitter.com/1kPJy2kj6J — Saurabh Sharma (@saurabhsherry) September 9, 2025

