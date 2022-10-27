Britain's first Prime Minister of Indian origin, Rishi Sunak attended a Diwali reception at 10 Downing Street on Wednesday night. Extending Diwali greetings to everyone, Sunak said he will do everything he can to “build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their Diyas." On Tuesday, Sunak took charge as the new UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Rishi Sunak Attends Diwali Celebration At 10 Downing Street:

Brilliant to drop into tonight’s Diwali reception in No10. I will do everything I can in this job to build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their Diyas and look to the future with hope. Happy #Diwali everyone! pic.twitter.com/g4yhAGhToz — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)