Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan Tate and two others have been arrested in Romania over alleged human trafficking case. They have been accused by Romanian prosecutors of ‘recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content’. Andrew Tate Arrested: Controversial Internet Personality Detained in Romania in Human Trafficking Case.

Romanian Prosecutors On Tate Brothers’ Arrest

Romanian prosecutors: Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate and 2 others “appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content” — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 30, 2022

