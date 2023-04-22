According to reports, Russia will likely expel more than 20 German diplomats. Reportedly, Kremlin will be expelling more than 20 German diplomats, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. If reports are to be believed, the decision is seen as a tit-for-tat move after the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from Berlin. "The German authorities took a decision on another mass expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany. We strongly condemn these actions of Berlin, which continues to defiantly destroy the entire array of Russian-German relations," the ministry said. German Imports from Russia Down over 90 Per Cent in War's 1st Year.

Russia To Expel More Than 20 German Diplomats?

BREAKING: Russia to expel more than 20 German diplomats — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)