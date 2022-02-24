UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said that the United Kingdom and its allies will respond decisively to the Russian aggression on Ukraine. The PM had earlier told the MPs that the UK will be sending a new package of military support to Ukraine due to the increasingly threatening behaviour of Russia. He also stated that this will involve both lethal and non-lethal assistance, such as defensive weaponry.

See Tweet:

I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 24, 2022

