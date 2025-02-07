Russian musician and radio host Vadim Stroykin, 58, fell to his death from his 10th-floor apartment in St Petersburg during a police search on Wednesday. Authorities were investigating him for allegedly donating to the Ukrainian military and calling President Vladimir Putin an “idiot.” According to local reports, Stroykin went to his kitchen for water during the raid and was later found dead. Officials are still probing the circumstances of his death. A staunch critic of Putin and the Ukraine war, Stroykin had repeatedly condemned the Kremlin on social media. Facing a possible 20-year prison sentence, he previously wrote in 2022, “I want to see him tried and put in prison.” His death follows a pattern of Russian dissidents falling from windows under suspicious circumstances. Who Was Alexei Navalny? Jailed Opposition Leader and Staunch Critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dies in Prison; All You Need To Know.

Vadim Stroykin Dies

