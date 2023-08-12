A Russian Su-30 allegedly crashed in the Kaliningrad region, according to news reports. As per reports, the Russian Su-30 fighter aircraft with crew onboard were killed in the accident. Some reports also said that the Russian Su-30 fighter aircraft reportedly crashed over Kaliningrad during a routine training flight. The pilots died in the accident after they failed to eject. The development comes a few hours after Russia said that they shot down two Ukrainian missiles near the Crimean Bridge. Crimean Bridge Explosion Photos and Videos: Russia Shoots Down Two Ukrainian Missiles Over Crimea Bridge.

Russian Su-30 Crashes in Kaliningrad Region

BREAKING: Russian Su-30 crashed in the Kaliningrad region, with the crew killed in the accident. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 12, 2023

