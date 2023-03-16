The United States recently released a video showing the collision of the Russian fighter jet with the MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea. The 42-second video slip shows the Russian fighter jet colliding with United States's MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea. The video shows the Russian fighter appearing to dump fuel as it intercepts the US drone on the first attempt and then goes on to hit it on the second attempt. Meanwhile, US and Russian officials have had conflicting accounts of the collision which took place on Tuesday between the MQ-9 Reaper drone and the Russian Su-27 fighter jet with each side blaming the other. Russia Wants to Recover Debris of US Drone from Black Sea.

JUST IN - U.S. releases a video showing the collision of the Russian fighter jet with the MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea.pic.twitter.com/MHuGIUkxyL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 16, 2023

