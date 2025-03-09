Billionaire Elon Musk recently said that the United States should exit the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). "Doesn’t make sense for America to pay for the defense of Europe," Musk said. The Tesla CEO, who is working as the senior adviser to US President Donald Trump and co-chairs the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) made the statement while responding to an X (formerly Twitter) post that called for the US to "Exit NATO *now*!" In his post, Elon Musk said that it "doesn’t make sense for America to pay for the defense of Europe". ‘Fake News’: Donald Trump Denies Reports of Heated Exchange Between Marco Rubio and Elon Musk During White House Meeting.

US Should Exit NATO, Says Elon Musk

NEW - Elon Musk says United States should exit NATO: "Doesn’t make sense for America to pay for the defense of Europe." — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 9, 2025

'Doesn't Make Sense for America To Pay for the Defense of Europe'

We really should. Doesn’t make sense for America to pay for the defense of Europe. https://t.co/jXs6yNA8Re — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2025

