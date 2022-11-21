South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday suspended his daily media briefings amid a row over banning a major TV broadcaster's reporters from boarding the presidential plane for what he called "malicious" and "fake" news. Seoul Halloween Stampede: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Apologises to Nation, Assures Punishment for Those Responsible.

Yoon Suk-yeol Suspends Media Briefing:

South Korea's Yoon suspends media briefing amid row over banning broadcaster https://t.co/lYDl30pR6Opic.twitter.com/zyRWnbxigD — Reuters (@Reuters) November 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)