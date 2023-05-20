A Spanish F-18 fighter jet crashed at Zaragoza Air Base during a family day exhibition in the region on Saturday. A major tragedy was averted after the pilot managed to eject before the plane had an impact. The video of the Spain Fighter Jet Crash has surfaced on social media. No casualties have been reported as of now. US Plane Crash: Jet Crashes During Navy Training Near California's San Clemente Island, Three Killed.

Spain Fighter Jet Crash Video:

BREAKING: Spanish F/A-18 fighter jet has crashed in Zaragoza, the pilot has ejected and survived.pic.twitter.com/DKXo3mojs0 pic.twitter.com/mNTyKd29ZO — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 20, 2023

