Several states in central Mexico has been put on alert due to the theft of four containers with radioactive sources from Guanajuato. Alert has been issued in Guanajuato, Jalisco, Aguascalientes, Queretaro, San Luis Potosi, Michoacan, and Zacatecas, warning of possible health damage and even death if there is direct contact with the radioactive sources. In addition to the stolen containers, the theft also involved other materials and a truck. However, the authorities were able to recover the stolen truck within hours. California Storm: Residents Left Without Electricity as Latest Storm, Heavy Rains Lash State.

Central Mexico on Alert

Stolen radioactive containers prompt alert in central Mexico https://t.co/3pzESeYpKq — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 23, 2023

