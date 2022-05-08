Shanghai is tightening its already strict Covid-19 lockdown in a fresh push to eliminate infections outside quarantined areas of China's biggest city by late this month, people familiar with the matter said. Curbs will likely vary across the city's 16 districts as some have already hit the target, but the people said movement curbs will generally remain until the end of May due to fears of a rebound, despite recently falling case numbers in the country's worst coronavirus outbreak.

See Tweet:

'Stop asking why': Shanghai tightens COVID lockdown, Beijing keeps testing https://t.co/tKzB2Pf3RNpic.twitter.com/KkwtOqJBHw — Reuters (@Reuters) May 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)