Two people were killed and one wounded as a gunman fired shots at two locations in Switzerland's Sion on Monday, December 11. The police, in a statement, said, "The man, who hasn't yet been identified, opened fire on several people shortly before 8 am for reasons that aren't yet clear." The gunman is at large, the police added. Swiss Woman Murder Case: Accused Changing Statements, Delhi Police Seek MEA’s Help To Establish Contact With Victim’s Family.

Switzerland Shooting

