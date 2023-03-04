Taiwan's TSMC will be recruiting 6,000 engineers in 2023, according to a report in Reuters. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), which is the world's largest contract chipmaker, will recruit more than 6,000 new staff in 2023. The hiring drive by TSMC comes amid mass layoffs in tech companies and a global downturn in the chip industry. SAP Layoffs: Enterprise Application Software Major To Cut 2.5% of Workforce, Sell Stake of Qualtrics.

TSMC To Recruit 6,000 Engineers in 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)