Super Typhoon Ragasa made landfall in southern China today, September 24, after battering Hong Kong and killing at least 15 in Taiwan. The news was confirmed by the state media and the X handle of Met Office Storms. State broadcaster CCTV said that Typhoon Ragasa made landfall along the coast of Hailing Island, Yangjiang City, Guangdong Province, around 5 pm (0900 GMT) on September 24. The powerful Typhoon brought along intense winds, towering waves, and heavy rains along the southern Chinese coast. Multiple videos surfaced online showing the impact of Super Typhoon Ragasa in China's Guangdong Province. One video showed Typhoon Ragasa causing flooding in coastal areas of Zhuhai's Gaolan Island. Typhoon Ragasa is the 18th typhoon of the year. Several countries have issued alerts in view of Typhoon Ragasa. Super Typhoon Ragasa Update: 14 Dead, 18 Injured Due to Heavy Rainfall in Taiwan (See Pics and Videos).

Typhoon Ragasa Makes Landfall in Southern China

Typhoon #Ragasa is starting to make landfall along the coast of southern China. Meanwhile Tropical Storm #Bualoi is gathering strength and will cross the central Philippines late in the week. pic.twitter.com/YA95KBau6I — Met Office Storms (@metofficestorms) September 24, 2025

Super Typhoon Ragasa Causes Flooding in Coastal Areas of Zhuhai's Gaolan Island

Super Typhoon Ragasa brought a severe storm surge to the Pearl River Estuary in Guangdong, flooding the coastal areas of Zhuhai's Gaolan Island！ pic.twitter.com/b2kpgp0Ilt — Jim (@yangyubin1998) September 24, 2025

Typhoon Ragasa Makes Landfall in Guangdong Province

24.09.2025#China Ragasa, the 18th typhoon of the season, strengthened to a super typhoon and made landfall in Guangdong Province. The storm front also impacted Hong Kong, bringing gale-force winds of 168 km/h and storm surges of over 3 meters. pic.twitter.com/nvE86LlECF — Climate Review (@ClimateRe50366) September 24, 2025

Super Typhoon Ragasa Live Tracker Map on Windy

