Following the blasts in Kabul on Thursday which killed at least 60 people, the 'Acting President of Afghanistan' said in a Tweet "Talibs denying links with ISIS is similar to denial of Pak on Quetta Shura. Every evidence we have in hand shows that IS-K cells have their roots in Talibs & Haqqani network." Read full Tweet here:

"Talibs have learned well from the master. Talibs denying links with ISIS is similar to denial of Pak on Quetta Shura. Every evidence we have in hand shows that IS-K cells have their roots in Talibs & Haqqani network...," tweets Amrullah Saleh, acting president of Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/LmIQlNrd5f — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

