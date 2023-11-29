An unusual incident occurred in Tanzania when two aircrafts skidded off a runway at Kikobaga airstrip in Mikumi National Park on the same day of November 29, creating panic among the passengers. The first plane travelling with about 30 passengers from Zanzibar to Kikoboga veered off the runway due to technical glitch as it attempted to make a landing on airstrip. The Unity Air Zanzibar Embraer EMB-120 Brasilia (registered 5H-MJH) halted, supported by its nose gear, the fuselage's underbelly, and both wings, thereby averting a major accident. About six hours later, in the evening another Unity Air Embraer EMB-120ER Brasilia (registered 5H-FLM), carrying the same number of passengers while travelling from Kikoboga to Zanzibar suffered a nose gear collapse. The aircraft skidded off the runway and reportedly hit a building. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from both the accidents. Zimbabwe Plane Crash: Indian Tycoon Harpal Randhawa’s Son Among Six Killed in Mashava Aircraft Accident.

Video of Plane Crash Surfaces:

VIDEO: 2 planes crashed in Mikumi National Park, Tanzania, on the same day due to landing gear issues. No injuries reported; substantial damage to both. Second crash during takeoff, with a nose gear collapse causing the plane to veer off the runway and collide with a building. pic.twitter.com/1U6U3YKj0j — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) November 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)