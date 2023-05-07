At least nine dead and seven others were injured as a gunman opened fire at Allen Mall in Texas on Saturday. According to the Police, there are likely multiple victims, including children. Local media reported that one suspect is believed dead, and a search for the second possible suspect is underway. More details are awaited. Mississippi Shooting: Two Killed, Four Wounded During House Party in Gulf Coast; Man Arrested.

Texas Mall Shooting:

BREAKING: Police confirm 9 dead, 7 injured in Allen, Texas mall shooting — BNO News (@BNONews) May 7, 2023

Nine Dead, Seven Injured

BREAKING: Active shooter at shopping mall in Allen, Texas; reports of multiple victims https://t.co/vRC3UEGRn9 — BNO News (@BNONews) May 6, 2023

