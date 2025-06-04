A 23-year-old Texas man, Anthony Thomas Reyes, was arrested early Tuesday after jumping the wall at Mar-a-Lago, telling Secret Service agents he intended to “spread the Gospel to the President and marry Kai.” According to Palm Beach police, Reyes specifically sought out 18-year-old Kai Madison Trump, granddaughter of US President Donald Trump. Reyes was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and remains in Palm Beach County Jail on a USD 50,000 bond. Court documents revealed Reyes had previously trespassed at the property in December 2024. “I climbed the wall to spread the Gospel and marry Kai,” he told officers. Trump was in Washington, DC, during the incident. Reyes pleaded not guilty at his court appearance before Judge Daliah Weiss. US: Authorities Arrest Over 100 People on Tennessee Roads in Support of Donald Trump’s Deportation Plan.

Man Jumps Mar-a-Lago Wall to Marry Trump’s Granddaughter

