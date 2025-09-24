A shooting incident has come to light from the United States. According to a report in WFAA, shots were allegedly fired at the ICE facility in Dallas. It is reported that there are multiple victims. As per the report, three people were injured during a shooting at a Dallas ICE facility. The incident took place this morning, September 24, with the police searching for a possible sniper or multiple shooters. It is learnt that cops responded to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office located around 7 AM today at 8101 North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, off Interstate 35E. US Shooting: 2 Police Officers Killed, 2 Others Critically Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Pennsylvania’s Codorus Township, Suspect Shot Dead (See Pics and Video).

Three Injured in Shooting at ICE Facility in Dallas

BREAKING: Shots fired at ICE facility in Dallas, reports of multiple victims - WFAA — BNO News (@BNONews) September 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of BNO News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

