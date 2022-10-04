The Nobel Prize in Physics for 2022 has been awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their work on quantum mechanics, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on October 4, 2022. “For experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities, and pioneering quantum information science,” the academy said. Nobel Prize in Medicine 2022: Svante Paabo Wins Prestigious Award for His Research on Human Evolution.

Nobel Prize in Physics 2022

The 2022 #NobelPrize in Physics has been awarded “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.” — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)