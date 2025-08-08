A massive wildfire near Turkey’s northwestern city of Canakkale has sent thick smoke clouds billowing over nearby residential areas, creating a terrifying scene caught on video. The Dardanelles Strait, a crucial waterway connecting Europe and Asia, has been temporarily closed to maritime traffic to allow firefighting aircraft safe access to water. Although minor flame encroachment occurred in a residential garden, authorities confirmed no immediate threat to Çanakkale’s city centre. Firefighting efforts continue intensively both from the air and on the ground. The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation. Turkey Fire: 76 Killed, Over 50 Injured As Fire Breaks Out in Kartalkaya Ski Resort in Northwestern Turkey.

Turkey Wildfire Engulfs Homes Near Canakkale

WATCH: Horrific scenes unfolding in Turkey’s Çanakkale, massive wildfire smoke plumes engulf homes pic.twitter.com/PZttb0Y45b — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 8, 2025

Intense Smoke from Canakkale Fire Caught on Video

Çanakkale'de son durum... Yerleşim yerlerinin dibi alevler altında. Elimizden geldiğince seslerini duyurmaya çalışıyoruz, herkes aynı desteği sağlamalı. ‼️#ÇanakkaleYanıyor pic.twitter.com/E3z5Gnp2Ua — hawaeather (@hawaeather) August 8, 2025

