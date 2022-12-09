Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has said that the social media company is working on a new update that will show users if they have been shadowbanned and give them an avenue to appeal. Earlier a thread by journalist Bari Weiss on twitter claimed that teams of Twitter employees build blacklists, prevent disfavored tweets from trending, and actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics—all in secret, without informing users. Elon Musk Says 'Twitter Failed in Trust and Interfered in Elections, Twitter 2.0 Will Be More Effective'

Check Tweet:

Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

