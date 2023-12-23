The United Nations Security Council on Friday, December 22, passed a resolution to boost Gaza aid delivery after Israel broadened their ground offensive. The UN Security Council passed the resolution on Gaza aid delivery with 13 votes in favor, zero votes against, and two abstentions. Russia, and United States abstained from voting on the resolution. Israel-Hamas War: UNGA To Resume Emergency Session on Gaza After US Veto Blocks Ceasefire Resolution.

UN Resolution on Gaza Aid

BREAKING: UN approves resolution on aid to Gaza, did not call for suspension of hostilities. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)