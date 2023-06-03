In a bizarre incident that took place in the United States, the Rushingbrook Children's Choir, which was singing the National Anthem in Statuary Hall in the US Capitol was suddenly interrupted by Capitol police. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 21-second video clip shows Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing the national anthem when an official of Capital Police interrupts the practice. As per reports, a representative from the choir was told that a "certain Capitol police official said that it might offend someone or cause issues". While the police claimed that they did not stop the performance, David Rasbach, the founder and director of the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir said that he couldn't believe that they would stop the national anthem of all songs. US Capitol Police Officers Sue Donald Trump, Allies and Members Over Insurrection.

Rushingbrook Children's Choir were singing the National Anthem in Statuary Hall in the US Capitol when they were interrupted by Capitol police. A representative from the choir was told that "certain Capitol police said it might offend someone/cause issues." pic.twitter.com/3J8BSBsBSu — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 2, 2023

