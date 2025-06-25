US Vice President JD Vance recalled a humorous moment during a serious call with President Donald Trump early in his administration. Vance described how Trump jokingly pressed a red button on the Resolute Desk, claiming it was the "nuclear" button during tense talks with a former leader. Moments later, a staffer arrived with a Diet Coke, revealing the button’s true purpose. Vance shared the story at a public event, highlighting Trump’s ability to handle pressure while keeping his humour intact. "That’s the kind of guy we have as President, someone who can do the job and still keep his sense of humor." Vance said. ‘Very Tough Negotiator’: US Vice President JD Vance Praises PM Narendra Modi’s Leadership, Says His Approval Rating Makes Him Jealous (Watch Video).

JD Vance Recalls Trump’s Diet Coke Prank

